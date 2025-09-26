With Josette Manning leaving as DHSS Secretary, a successor is nominated

Gov. Matt Meyer announces his nomination to serve as the next Secretary of Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services.

Meyer taps Christen Linke Young to succeed Josette Manning as head of DHSS.

Manning is leaving the post on October 1 to become State Director for Sen. Chris Coons.

Office of Gov. Matt Meyer

Young has more than 15 years of experience in state and federal government.

She previously served as Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and Deputy Assistant to the President for Health and Veterans.

Prior to that, Young was Deputy Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services where she led initiatives in Medicaid, behavioral health, public health and social services programs.

She also held senior roles at the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Obama White House.

Young’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the Delaware State Senate.

