A new commissioner oversees Delaware’s 17 prisons and community corrections centers starting Thursday. And many priorities remain the same. Claire…
COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for staff and inmates across Delaware’s prison system.Commissioner Claire DeMatteis joined other DOC leadership at…
Delaware’s Department of Correction says it is starting to see spread of COVID-19 in state’s prison system slow.Active cases among inmates during this…
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is suspending in-person visitation in state prisons again.The order goes into effect Thursday at all Level V…
A protest held Friday objected to the treatment of inmates in Delaware prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic.The criminal justice activist group Citizens…
Delaware’s Department of Correction recently announced in-person visitation at state prisons can resume at the end of the month. Visitation was suspended…
Delaware's Department of Correction says there are 2 more COVID-19 cases in the state's prison system. The cases involve an inmate at Sussex Community…
Delaware Department of Correction officials met with families whose loved ones have been transferred to Pennsylvania prisons - or soon could be.The…
Delaware correctional officers report three incidents this week in which guards were assaulted by inmates at different state facilities. The Correctional…
Legislation giving inmates leaving prison official identification cleared a state Senate committee Wednesday.The bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader…