Early Learning Advocacy Day seeks to marshall support for youngest students

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The Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children’s annual Early Learning Advocacy Day brought people to Dover to support the state’s youngest learners.

“Early Learning Advocacy is important and that’s why we’re here today at Legislative Hall to ensure our students across the state of Delaware and get an even start to get that strong foundation to be kindergarten ready but to also be life ready,” said Dorrell Green, Superintendent of Red Clay Consolidated School District.

Among those at the event was Caitlin Gleason from the Delaware Department of Education.

“Advocacy day is about reminding myself and my team what it means to do the work that we do, we work for the government, we do a lot of work around policy and helping our educators be the best selves they can be for our children,” said Gleason.

The goal for Early Learning advocacy is make sure the state prioritizes delivering the needed resources for early learners.

“Advocacy for early learning is an annual process as the state looks at budgeting and allocating resources to communities across Delaware. The Chief Schools Officers Association has set early learning as a priority year over year,” said Green.

Early learning advocacy day is on part of ongoing work to ensure quality early childhood education is affordable and accessible to help younger generations have the brightest possible future.