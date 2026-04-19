DNREC gives kids a chance to develop fishing skills

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The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Take A Kid Fishing events offer a way for families to learn the basics of fishing.

DNREC’s Training and Education specialist Taylor Border oversees the program.

“This is a public event for any Delawarean family looking to learn how to fish we start from not learning anything about fishing to hopefully catching our first fish,” said Border.

And DNREC is only able to that with the help of their volunteers like Kate Collins.

“I chose to help out because I love helping kids and being outdoors and teaching them how to fish,” said Collins. “It’s a really good opportunity for Delawareans to come out and teach their kids how to fish.”

And kids who participate, like Kyler Homes, love being able to show off what they learn to their family.

“I just like when I pull it up and see how big it is and I take pictures with it and send it to my mom and she’s like ‘oh you caught a fish.’” said Homes.

DNREC hosts Take A Kid Fishing events throughout the spring and the summer.

The next is May 15th at Silver Lake Park.Learn more about the program and upcoming events at DNREC’s website.