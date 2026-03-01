Annual event offers those with special needs a 'Night to Shine'

___________________________________________________________________________________

Wyoming United Methodist church recently hosted Night to Shine – an annual prom-style event giving those with special needs time in the spotlight.

“This event is so important to our community, so they have a night where they feel as special as we see them as special as they truly are and they are celebrated for being the incredible people that they are and they get to have a fun night and let loose,” said event volunteer Cassie Hilliard.

The Night to Shine wouldn’t happen without out its volunteers, like Madison Christiansen, who says she and her sister were able to grow the Wyoming event into what it is today.

“I started volunteering with Night to Shine about 4 years ago. I went as a volunteer and it was just an incredible night,” said Christiansen. “At the time, my sister and I kind of took the ball and ran with it.We made it to what it is today, which right now is an amazing event for over 90 guests this year.”

Night to Shine guests – like Gabriel Summers - appreciate all the work put in so they can have fun.

“My experience has been really great I enjoyed my time, I loved the food, seeing the visuals, the lights, the music it was all amazing,” said Summers.

The Night to Shine in Wyoming was one of three in Delaware.

Similar events were held in Ocean View and Bear this year.