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Enlighten Me: New film explores impact of chronic stress and trauma

By Joe Irizarry
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
A new documentary explores how to deal with chronic stress and trauma while seeking connections with the people around you.
Friends and Neighbors
A new documentary explores how to deal with chronic stress and trauma while seeking connections with the people around you.

A recent documentary looked at how stress can affect our lives, and how you don't have to heal alone. Friends & Neighbors is a film by Wilmington resident Benjamin Wagner who shared how dealing with chronic stress and trauma can shape our lives.

In the film he shared his story along with conversations with experts and neighbors as they showed how you can heal and still connect with those around you. In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry spoke with Wagner about his film and life experiences.

Enlighten Me: Friends & Neighbors
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke to Benjamin Wagner about his latest documentary exploring the effects of chronic stress and trauma.
Benjamin Wagner directed and produced his latest documentary, "Friends and Neighbors."

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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry