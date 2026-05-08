Enlighten Me: New film explores impact of chronic stress and trauma
A recent documentary looked at how stress can affect our lives, and how you don't have to heal alone. Friends & Neighbors is a film by Wilmington resident Benjamin Wagner who shared how dealing with chronic stress and trauma can shape our lives.
In the film he shared his story along with conversations with experts and neighbors as they showed how you can heal and still connect with those around you. In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry spoke with Wagner about his film and life experiences.
Enlighten Me: Friends & Neighbors
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke to Benjamin Wagner about his latest documentary exploring the effects of chronic stress and trauma.