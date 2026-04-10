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Former Christina School District superintendent appeals last month’s lawsuit dismissal

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Federal Chief Judge Judge Colm Connoly dismissed the case last month, calling arguments in former superintendent Dan Shelton's suit “irrelevant” and “over-the-top.”

Shelton’s contract with the district prevented him from being terminated “except for good and just cause.”

Connoly also claimed Shelton’s lawyers can’t argue he was wrongfully terminated as it listed his salary – about $210 thousand – in the present tense, implying Shelton was placed on long-term administrative leave but still permitted to complete his contract, collect a salary and have benefits.

Connoly argued Shelton’s contract was not breached despite the hiring of an interim superintendent in 2024 because Shelton was never technically fired, just placed on forced administrative leave.

Connoly also said Shelton’s representation did not “identify a single term that was breached” and their complaint was not “simple, concise, [or] direct.” In the future, he said he would not grant Shelton’s defense’s request for word count extensions.

Since Shelton filed an appeal, he and his team are responsible to complete forms to move the process forward.

Once the Court has all necessary information, a panel of judges will decide whether or not to allow the appeal to move forward. If they decide against allowing the appeal to proceed, Shelton would be able to file a petition for rehearing.
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Education education lawsuitChristina School Districtchristina school board
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
See stories by Abigail Lee
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