Tharros Village making improvements during its longest season yet

Tharros Village is nearly two months into its longest season assisting those experiencing homelessness in Sussex County since launching in late 2024.

Tharros Village is expected to be open until mid-November, just as it was the past two years. This time, though, the encampment opened in early April, allowing for about 8 months of services to those admitted to the tent village off Route 1.

Camp officials say this year also brings substantial improvements, including upgrades to the tent shelters residents stay in, designed to prevent the number of evacuations during inclement weather the camp experienced previously.

The new equipment will also be permitted to stay during the off season, beginning in mid-November, due to a new deal the village has with the state and Sussex County.

Tharros Village executive director Mike Agnew says the encampment looks nothing like it did a year ago.

“It’s completely different. Our progress this year has been really good, the community response has been terrific- our donors, our volunteers.” he said. “Now we have 28 platforms all built out- 16 of the tents are up right now, and that based on our applications and admissions team. As people apply and are accepted into the Tharros Village program, we put up another tent. ”

Although tents are erected as people are accepted, each tent has already been purchased by Tharros, 28 tents total, but Angew says the village is "very slow" to accept new residents,

"We want to make sure they understand the rules. We've made the offer to everyone who's homeless in the Cape region to come into Tharros, but of course if you're going to come in that means you need to work" he said.

Tharros still has strict polices on the conduct of their residents according to Agnew. Those staying there are required to work or volunteer for at least 24 hours a week, visit case management twice a month, and are not allowed to use drugs or alcohol- and they aren't allowed to panhandle.

"Someone might see panhandling along coastal highway, they're not residents of Tharros. That's one of the reasons why some of the homeless don't want to come into Tharros, because they want to continue to enjoy the benefits of panhandling in a lucrative, generous community" he said.

Agnew says community donations, mostly from faith based organizations and private citizens, funded their $60,000 capital improvement funding goal for 2026.

He says with this goal met, some goals originally planned for 2027 may be moved up to this year.

"Next steps is a hard question at the moment, [but] I think as the amenities increase... I think that may attract others" he said.

Those amenities could include things like WiFi, shower facilities, and a regular laundry room for those staying in Tharros Village.