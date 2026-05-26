Delaware’s unemployment rate sees short term improvement, but the long term trend remains a concern

Delaware’s unemployment rate sees a month-to-month improvement for the first time in over a year.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 5.3% in April - down from 5.4% in March, but is still much higher than the 4.5% in April 2025

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were all lower in April than in March, but they were all even lower in April 2025.

The national jobless rate was 4.3% in April - unchanged from March, and just a tad higher than a year ago when it was 4.2%.

There were 27,100 unemployed Delawareans last month, 500 less than in March, but again, still more than April 2025 when that number was 22,900.

As for seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment, that was at 494,500, down from 495,300 in March.

Since April 2025, the state’s total nonfarm jobs have seen a net loss of 1,900 or 0.4% drop while nationally jobs increased by 0.2% in the same period.

The Manufacturing and Financial Activities industries took the biggest hits in April, with each losing 500 jobs, while the Trade, Transportation & Utilities industry had the biggest gains with 500 jobs.

The two sectors that have seen the biggest hits in Delaware over the past year have been Leisure & Hospitality and Manufacturing, losing 1,500 and 1,100 jobs respectively.

Meanwhile, the Private Education & Health industry saw the biggest gains adding 1,200 jobs since April 2025.