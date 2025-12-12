Redding Consortium receives critical data ahead of redistricting vote Tuesday

The Redding Consortium decides between three Wilmington school redistricting proposals Tuesday. It just received data from the American Institutes for Research on the financial impact of each option Thursday.

Commission members must decide between three scenarios: splitting Wilmington students between Red Clay and Brandywine school districts, consolidating Brandywine, Red Clay and the City of Wilmington into one district or combining all four northern New Castle County districts into one.

The report said based on cost alone, it recommends splitting City of Wilmington students between the Red Clay and Brandywine School Districts. But it also said decisionmakers need to consider other elements.

“Based on our analyses, considerations of cost and the expectation of cost reductions should not be a major factor in the decision of whether to consolidate districts,” the report concluded.

Brandywine School Board President Jason Heller said the findings back his belief consolidation is not the answer.

“I've been unable to find data that shows that a consolidation on this scale ever saves money,” Heller said. “It always costs more. I also haven't been able to find data that a consolidation on this scale results in any academic achievements or improvements either.”

Redding Consortium members presented their options to Brandywine School District residents in a public forum Monday. The crowd largely turned out to voice disapproval of the proposed plans, with some criticizing the lack of data collected and others arguing nothing needs to change.

Sen. Tizzy Lockman said the Redding Consortium is rooted in the principle of fairness.

“It’s clear that the current system is not meeting the needs of our students in Northern New Castle County — specifically, many of those students who live in the City of Wilmington,” Lockman said. “Our work has been dedicated to the mission of ensuring that all students receive the support they need to achieve academically and personally; all while realizing their full potential. As part of that commitment, the Redding Consortium is actively exploring alternative models that could help achieve these goals.”

Heller said some of his concerns are in line with the public commenters Monday.

“I think the challenge is there's not enough data to make an educated decision,” Heller said. “But they have to move one forward. So I think, based on the information available today, the only one that they could responsibly move forward is that one, and then we'll see what happens down the road.”

Heller added financials need to be considered, but student success should be weighed most heavily.

The Consortium has to move one of the models forward for the State Board of Education and legislators to consider.

The Consortium will gather more data once it decides on the model to pursue. The Consortium’s plan is to have the General Assembly vote on its proposal by June.