Education in Wilmington

-
Discussions about work to address education issues in the First State often focus on school leaders, Dept. of Education officials and lawmakers or groups…
-
Education in the First State faced a number of issues before the coronavirus pandemic upended everything.But those pre-COVID-19 issues have not…
-
The push to redistrict Wilmington schools is off to a bumpy start in the General Assembly after lawmakers voted to table it in a House committee…
-
A community discussion Saturday hosted Wilmington’s Movement for a Culture of Peace focused on finding ways to deal with issues such as trauma that…
-
Two prominent University of Delaware alumni are establishing a fund to improve education for low-income and at-risk students around the state. The…
-
Five members of the Wilmington Education Improvement Committee held a second town hall meeting Tuesday night at Cab Calloway School in Wilmington. The…
-
Monday night, members of WEIC, or the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission, held a town hall to hear concerns from residents of the Red Clay…
-
In his weekly message, Gov. Jack Markell is touting legislation to redraw school district lines within Delaware’s largest cities. Markell signed two bills…
-
For five charter schools scheduled to open their doors in August, the day of reckoning is near. In fact, by the start of next month, all five will have a…
-
Christina School District’s budget issues were front and center at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.Facing major budget cuts after its recent…