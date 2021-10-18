educational equity

-
Sussex County is Delaware’s last county to agree to reassess its property under a legal settlement. Sussex County decided Tuesday to settle a suit with…
New Castle County is one step closer to reassessing its property values for the first time in decades. New Castle County Council voted unanimously Tuesday…
The latest group tasked with addressing long-term educational inequities faced by Delaware’s neediest students is moving ahead with its efforts.The…
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
This week, we feature our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News. Building Bridges offers conversations with Delawareans working in the…
Delaware students have joined a nationwide trend of anonymously sharing their experiences of racism and bias at school on social media. The "speak up"…
Delaware’s Department of Education (DOE) is promising an increased focus on equity amid nationwide protests for racial justice. But there is no new…
The state Department of Education is taking a look at equity in and among First State schools.Officials recently held their first equity summit and are…
The state Department of Education held its first summit on education equity Wednesday. Officials are developing a new statewide equity plan expected to be…