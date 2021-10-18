-
Sen. Chris Coons and advocates are celebrating millions to support water quality and wildlife habitat in the Delaware River watershed. The watershed…
-
The recently passed federal budget brings increased funding for the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program The DRBRP received $9.7 million in funding as…
-
The first grants have been announced from a new fund to support conservation efforts in the Delaware River Watershed. Twenty-five projects impacting the…
-
The Port of Wilmington has a lot to be proud of. It's the nation's top importer of bananas. As part of the greater Delaware River port complex, it helps…
-
A years-long effort to bring the Delaware River shipping channel into the modern era is nearing its last phase.The Army Corps has been working since 2010…
-
The Delaware River saw the most shipping traffic in nearly a decade in 2015, thanks to growth in fruit, mineral, natural gas and other markets.New data…
-
After five years of slowly gaining traction, a bill creating a federal oversight and grant program for the Delaware River Basin got its first hearing in…
-
Environmentalists are seeking political support for a fresh attempt to give federal protection to water quality, fish stocks and recreational…