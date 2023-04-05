New charter school in Georgetown delays opening by a year

A Georgetown-based charter school slated to open this fall is delaying its opening by one year.

The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence’s request for the delay was approved by Delaware Education Secretary Mark Holodick.

The school will eventually be a middle school and high school, but planned to open with sixth and seventh grade to start.

School leaders requested the delay to allow more time to attract students. It was 76 students shy of its goal of 200.

According to Delaware’s charter school law, all charters must have 80 percent of their enrollment by April 1 to operate the following year.

If the school is successful in attracting the number of needed students in the next year, the new opening date would be September 2024.

The 124 students enrolled at the school for this fall can attend their home feeder, or they can apply to choice into another school with remaining capacity.

The school choice application deadline has passed, but the delayed opening is considered “good cause” under the law to allow these students to participate.