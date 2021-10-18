-
A former Brandywine School District Superintendent is nominated to be the Delaware's next Education Secretary. Gov. John Carney taps Mark Holodick as his…
-
The Brandywine School District has a new superintendent. The school board voted unanimously this week to appoint interim superintendent Lincoln Hohler to…
-
The search to replace Superintendent Mark Holodick starts in earnest this week in the Brandywine School District.Brandywine School Board President Ralph…
-
A change in leadership is coming to Brandywine School District.Brandywine School District Superintendent Mark Holodick announced Wednesday he is leaving…
-
The Brandywine School District will hold a second tax referendum May 17th, but to reverse the 163 vote loss it suffered in its first try last month some…
-
Brandywine School District is regrouping after voters rejected its tax referendum this week.The plan sought to bolster the district operating budget while…