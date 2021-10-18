-
Two weeks ago, we looked at some charter schools expanding to meet the demands they are seeing.This week, we look at one - Great Oaks - looking to shrink…
-
A pair of charter schools become the latest to gain approval to expand by adding grades.Academy of Dover and Gateway Lab school will both become K-8…
-
Delaware State University's soon-to-be completed acquisition of Wesley College means major changes for students and staff at both institutions,But…
-
Gov. John Carney has announced the creation of several working groups to plan for the safe reopening of Delaware school buildings. Carney ordered school…
-
Gov. John Carney has directed all public schools in Delaware to close for two weeks to prepare for the potential spread of the new coronavirus. Public…
-
Odyssey Charter School has sent the state Department of Education and auditors paperwork describing more than $250,000 in expenses that could not be…
-
Odyssey Charter School’s charter renewal was approved last month – as long as it fulfills all requirements of its probation. But questions about the…
-
Three charter schools – one in each county – are asking the state Department of Education to expand their operations.The requests, called “major…
-
A handful of First State charter schools are seeking renewals this year, and this week the state’s Charter School Accountability Committee met to weigh in…
-
The transition from middle school to high school is a daunting one for many students. So one Wilmington charter school is trying to ease that move with a…