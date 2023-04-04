Sussex County is making more ARPA funds available to help nonprofits in pandemic recovery

Sussex County is making more American Rescue Plan Act funding available to nonprofits.

Sussex County non-profits are getting another chance at funding to assist them in pandemic recovery.

The county is making an additional $1.2 million in federal money available to eligible nonprofits.

This money is being added to the $5 million made available last year to assist in recovery.

Sussex County Finance Director Gina Jennings explains some of the eligibility requirements.

"The non-profit must for this program must provide a service in Sussex, and have a physical location in Sussex,” said Jennings. “And when you fill out the application you do say okay there was a need because of COVID, well as a financial person I also want the numbers as well to see that there was a need."

The money can only be used for pandemic recovery, and the county will make sure nonprofits are being truthful by checking revenue numbers from 2019 as a base year to the COVID years of 2020 and 2021.

Jennings is also checking to see if other federal funds have assisted any nonprofits applying.

"There were other CARES Act funding, things out there that could have already paid for that, and this is my other check to make sure it hadn't already been covered by something else," said Jennings.

Jennings notes the funds become available as other recipients or initiatives no longer need ARPA resources. Applications for this round started April 3rd with a May 1 deadline.

Organizations can apply for up to $40,000.

