The Delaware Division of Unemployment clarifies its rules for claiming unemployment benefits if one fails to follow COVID vaccine requirements. More and…
ChristianaCare implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all its employees in late July. The health system now says its lost around 150 staff members…
Days after the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots for certain high-risk people and hours after the CDC Director unexpectedly included…
Cities in Delaware continue to weigh the use of mask and vaccine mandates. And the state's capital is among them. Dover is joining a few other cities in…
The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Monday. And the state hopes that eases the minds of some vaccine hesitant Delawareans. A…
Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney…
The temporary eviction moratorium the CDC reinstated this week covers counties experiencing substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus—including…
Cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 are rising statewide. But Gov. John Carney still won’t commit to mandating vaccines for state…
The head of the Small Business Administration visited Wilmington Monday to highlight programs to help businesses survive the pandemic. SBA Administrator…
Coronavirus cases are rising nationwide. And in Delaware, Sussex County is facing the largest increases, prompting speculation about renewed restrictions.…