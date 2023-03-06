Former Wilmington police officer convicted

A former Wilmington Police corporal is convicted on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings and the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust announce James MacColl’s conviction on charges of felony false statement to law enforcement and official misconduct.

MacColl was charged in March 2021 for his actions following a police-involved shooting in February, 2019 after he responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an armed carjacking.

He pursued and ultimately shot Yahim Harris in the incident.

An investigation deemed MacColl’s use of force legal, but DOJ investigators also became aware of ballistics analysis that revealed discrepancies between the bullets fired by MacColl’s weapon and the barrel of his gun.

At the time, MacColl denied changing the barrel on his weapon, but it was later learned that MacColl admitted he had switched the barrel in 2017.

That discrepancy not only misled investigators, but forced prosecutors to drop then-pending charges against Harris for the alleged carjacking,

MacColl will be sentenced by a Superior Court Judge. No date has yet been set.