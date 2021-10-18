contaminated water

-
The state environmental agency reports "promising" results from a pilot project to remediate contamination around the Christina River. The so-called “A…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers want to find more money to invest in water infrastructure improvements.Legislation creating a clean water trust fund cleared a…
-
Concerns about the effects of toxic PFAS chemicals on public water supplies in some areas of Delaware are rising with the announcement of a federal…
-
Delaware researchers are getting more federal funding to develop recommendations to address the state’s climate challenges.The National Science Foundation…
-
Testing on private wells in Blades area have discovered water from at least one is contaminated.Officials from DNREC and Delaware’s Division of Public…
-
Two weeks after finding wells in the Town of Blades to be contaminated, state officials say the water there is safe to drink once again.Last week, the…
-
Mountaire Farms met with Millsboro-area residents Wednesday night to start a public dialogue about frustrations regarding elevated nitrate levels in…