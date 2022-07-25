Two organizations helped homeless in Georgetown get relief from heat

The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative.

The groups managed to arrange a cooling center on Sunday helping 37 homeless people get indoors in Georgetown between 11 am to 6 pm. Georgetown Presbyterian helped those in need on Saturday.

Those who were helped were provided with water, food, and a cool place out of the oppressive heat. They were also given hygiene products and able to watch a movie.

Both the Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action work to fill gaps in assistance to those experiencing homelessness and others needs

Trish Hill is the project manager with the Springboard Collaborative. She says those gaps are not the fault of any individuals, organizations or government entities.

"It isn't about the failing of others. It isn't about who failed at something. It's we saw a need, and we took action. It is absolutely not a failing of the state, and it's not a failing of any particular organization,” said Hill. “It's just a need. This country has a need to serve our more vulnerable communities in general. It's not just Delaware."

Hill notes she was preparing as early as Friday afternoon to help those who would need shelter from the heat over the weekend.

Bernice Edwards is the executive director at the First State Community Action Agency.

"We were able to provide the individuals with water, food, and a place to get out of the heat, and that's what it's all about - working to try and help those who are less fortunate," said Edwards.

Edwards notes those who were helped were very appreciative, and it even brought tears to her eyes.

She adds there were a few that were employed, but they just don’t have a place to live.