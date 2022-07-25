Search Query
The Springboard Collaborative
Delaware Headlines
Two organizations helped homeless in Georgetown get relief from heat
Joe Irizarry
The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative.
