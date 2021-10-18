-
Pushing to meet President Biden’s climate change targets in his home state, Delaware lawmakers are creating an environmental justice task force to ensure…
Delaware has another instance of PFAS pollution on its hands. The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) signed a…
Attorney General Kathy Jennings is adding Delaware to a list of five other states and the city of New York suing the EPA for not enforcing rules…
State officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control know there are elevated dust levels in Eden Park, but don’t know where…
A derailed train in upstate New York spilled diesel fuel into the Delaware River Thursday morning.The train was traveling west from New Jersey to…
More Millsboro-area residents are taking Mountaire Farms to court, filing a second suit against the poultry producer for allegedly contaminating…
A recently released report shows how far Delaware industrial and manufacturing facilities have come in reducing the amount of toxic chemicals they emit…
Delaware plans to take the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to court over pollution drifting into the First State from some of its neighbors.Gov.…
A new report says seven New Castle County communities have a higher risk of developing cancers and respiratory illnesses due to environmental pollution…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a grant to Wilmington today to clean up and develop former industrial sites. Brownfields are polluted…