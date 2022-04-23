DSHA extends DEHAP rental assistance program by 3 months

The Delaware State Housing Authority extends the length of its rental assistance program.

The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) benefits are increased from 15 months to 18 months.

The program provides rental and utility assistance to eligible Delaware renters in need to reduce the risk of eviction, housing instability, or financial insecurity due to the pandemic.

Those who already met the 15-month limit can re-apply for the additional three months through their DEHAP portal profile.

As for those currently in the program, applying is easy according to Delaware State Housing Authority public relations director Laurie Jacobs.

"If you are currently receiving funds from the DEHAP program you would be familiar with the process to reapply as (U.S.) Treasury requires reapplication every 3 months. So to get that additional 3 months it's the same process as you would to reapply for the 15 months," said Jacobs.

Since DEHAP was launched it has dispersed over $55 million in rent and utility assistance helping close to 10,000 Delawareans.

Jacobs explains the reason for the extension.

"Extending the program an additional 3 months we're looking to really give extra time to Delawareans who are still facing housing instability or financial instability as a result of the pandemic," said Jacobs.

It is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program dollars which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to the state in December 2020 and March 2021.