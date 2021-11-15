Former Wilmington City Council president convicted of misconduct

A former Wilmington city council president is convicted of official misconduct on Monday.

Theo Gregory, who served on the city council for more than three decades, was found guilty on one count of public corruption, a misdemeanor charge, according to the News Journal.

Gregory was also acquitted of several other charges, all stemming from efforts by the council-person to direct a $40,000 city grant to a non-profit he owns. He earmarked the funds shortly before leaving office in 2016.

In a statement, State Attorney General Kathy Jennings says, “This conviction affirms that our state will not tolerate abusing public office and enriching oneself at the taxpayers expense.”

Jennings’ Department of Justice is pursuing corruption charges elsewhere in state government with Auditor Kathy McGuiness, who faces similar accusations of enriching herself and her daughter while serving in office.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Gregory, but he could be facing up to one year in prison and a $2,300 fine.

