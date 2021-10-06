© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Can’t afford energy efficiency improvements? This new fund could help

Delaware Public Media | By Sophia Schmidt
Published October 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
alllooking1.jpeg
Courtesy of Energize Delaware
/
Elected officials and advocates joined Energize Delaware staff to announce the new Energy Equity fund Monday

Making communities healthier and more resilient to climate change can seem expensive. A new fund in the First State aims to pay some of the cost.

Energize Delaware launched the new Energy Equity fund as an extension of a grant program for Delmarva Power customers created as part of the company’s merger settlement with Exelon. 

The new fund will offer grants that could serve all low and moderate-income Delawareans, not just Delmarva customers, and could extend further into the future. It’s housed at the Delaware Community Foundation.

The fund’s grant manager, Jim Purcell, says the money will go to projects such as developing a sustainable energy workforce, helping neighborhoods set up community solar, and making homes safer and more energy efficient. 

“If we can control the environmental situations within people’s homes—the thermal, the issues with mold and mildew and other things as it relates to ventilation systems, we have an opportunity to impact the health of people as well,” he said. 

The grants will not go directly to property owners, but to nonprofits and for-profit companies to implement the projects. 

 

“Instead of helping people pay for their utility bills when they get so expensive they may not be able to pay for them, [this money will] actually go in and make the changes that need to be made for them to be proactive, … be more resilient,” Purcell said. 

Energize Delaware seeded the fund with $1 million and is looking for additional donations from the private sector, foundations and individuals.

 

Tags

Delaware HeadlinesClimate ChangeDelaware Community FoundationDelmarva PowerExelonEnergize Delawareenergy equity fund
Sophia Schmidt
Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native. She comes to Delaware Public Media from NPR’s Weekend Edition in Washington, DC, where she produced arts, politics, science and culture interviews. She previously wrote about education and environment for The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, MA. She graduated from Williams College, where she studied environmental policy and biology, and covered environmental events and local renewable energy for the college paper.
See stories by Sophia Schmidt
Related Content
Load More