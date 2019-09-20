The Green - September 20, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

One low-lying Wilmington neighborhood is expected to be highly susceptible to rising sea levels down the road. But before tackling that challenge, a solution to the chronic flooding it already faces is being built.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt explores that project, and what else might need to be done to keep the neighborhood livable long term.

WILM_WETLAND_PARK_09202019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on the South Wilmington Wetlands Park. Listen • 11:42

In August, Middletown was added to the list of cities with a Downtown Development District designation, but that hardly marks the start of work to revitalize its downtown.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida tells it is already springing to life and merchants there are seeking ways to build on that momentum.

MTOWN_DOWNTOWN_09202019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss Middletown's downtown revitalization. Listen • 9:43

Amphibian Relationships by Chinese Contemporary artist - No. 223 (a.k.a. Lin Zhipeng) - is now on display at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.

The Delaware Contemporary’s Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art Kathrine Page says this is the first solo exhibition of No. 223’s works in the United States.

And on this week’s Arts Playlist, Page tells Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele more about these 40 new works created in both China and the United States.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_AMPHIBIAN_09202019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Kathrine Page, The Delaware Contemporary’s Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art. Listen • 8:58

Wilmington's Herman Holloway Park adds new amenity next week

A fully equipped outdoor fitness space being tucked into the park, with the help of AARP.

It’s part of AARP’s national initiative to sponsor a fitness park in every state, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – as it commemorates its 60th anniversary.

And AARP Delaware's Communication Director Kimberly Iapalucci offered details about the new space and AARP’s initiative on The Green this week

AARP_PARK_09202019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews AARP Delaware Communications Director Kimberly Iapalucci. Listen • 8:43

A 37-acre, years-in-the-making coastal garden in Dagsboro opened this week.

The Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) is located along Pepper Creek and consist of four main gardens and a welcome center.

And in this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with the Gardens’ communication director Brent Baker to learn more about it.