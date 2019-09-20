Outdoor fitness space added to Wilmington's Herman Holloway Park

Visitors to Herman Holloway Park in Wilmington will find something new starting next week.

An outdoor fitness park is being tucked into the park, with the help of AARP.

It’s part of AARP’s national initiative to sponsor a fitness park in every state, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – as it commemorates its 60th anniversary.

It officially opens Wednesday with a ribbon cutting, but AARP Delaware’s Communication Director Kimberly Iapalucci checked in this week to discuss the new space and AARP’s initiative.