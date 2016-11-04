The Green - November 4, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Just days away from Election Day 2016, we sit down again with our political analysts – former Republican New Castle Co. Council President Tom Kovach and former Dover area Democratic State Rep. Darryl Scott - for more perspective on what to expect when the votes are counted.

GREENSEG1-11-4-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne and political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott discuss the how the races for Lt. Gov., Insurance Commissioner and seats in the General Assembly are unfolding in Delaware. Listen • 15:54

The open enrollment period to sign up for Obamacare health insurance plans on Delaware’s marketplace began this week. Health officials are trying to sign up the 6 percent of the state’s population that’s still uninsured. We talk to DHSS Secretary Rita Landgraf about the state’s efforts.

GREENSEG2-11-4-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews DHSS sec. Rita Landgraf about the 2017 ACA open enrollment period in the First State. Listen • 5:50

It wasn’t long ago Delaware led the nation in the number of women who got pregnant by accident, especially teenagers. Today, the state’s teen pregnancy rate is the lowest it’s been in three decades. Delaware Public Media contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the role long-acting, reversible contraception - or LARC - is playing in that decline.

GREENSEG3-11-4-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the impact of long-acting, reversible contraception or LARC. Listen • 7:04

Earlier this week, the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts Jane Chu visited the First State to discuss the state of the arts in Delaware and its value to the state. In our Arts Playlist, we interview Chu and Paul Weagraff of the Delaware Division of the Arts.

GREENSEG4-11-4-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews NEA chair Jane Chu and Delaware Div. of the Arts director Paul Weagraff. Listen • 10:59

Community gardens aren’t new to Delaware, but they were several decades ago when Wilmington resident Hazel Brown decided something needed to be done to clean up her crime-ridden neighborhood. In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly brings us her story.