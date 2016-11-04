The Green - November 4, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Just days away from Election Day 2016, we sit down again with our political analysts – former Republican New Castle Co. Council President Tom Kovach and former Dover area Democratic State Rep. Darryl Scott - for more perspective on what to expect when the votes are counted.
The open enrollment period to sign up for Obamacare health insurance plans on Delaware’s marketplace began this week. Health officials are trying to sign up the 6 percent of the state’s population that’s still uninsured. We talk to DHSS Secretary Rita Landgraf about the state’s efforts.
It wasn’t long ago Delaware led the nation in the number of women who got pregnant by accident, especially teenagers. Today, the state’s teen pregnancy rate is the lowest it’s been in three decades. Delaware Public Media contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the role long-acting, reversible contraception - or LARC - is playing in that decline.
Earlier this week, the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts Jane Chu visited the First State to discuss the state of the arts in Delaware and its value to the state. In our Arts Playlist, we interview Chu and Paul Weagraff of the Delaware Division of the Arts.
Community gardens aren’t new to Delaware, but they were several decades ago when Wilmington resident Hazel Brown decided something needed to be done to clean up her crime-ridden neighborhood. In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly brings us her story.