The Green - August 21, 2026 Listen • 49:29

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Ted Lauzen

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is delivering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we turn to the race for State Treasurer where three Democrats and one Republican are vying to replace incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis who chose not to run again.

One of the Democrats is Ted Lauzen - a former Marine who operates an investment management firm. He’s making his first run for public office and is the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in this race.

State Treasurer Candidate Conversation: Democrat Ted Lauzen Listen • 15:11

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Mike Miller

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations highlighting the race for State Treasurer with another Democrat in the race – Mike Miller

Miller has over 3 decades experience as a small business owner and working in the financial industry. He ran previously ran for Delaware’s US House seat in 2016 and finished fourth in a six-person primary.

State Treasurer Candidate Conversation: Democrat Mike Miller Listen • 13:11

Races to Watch: Three Democrats running for the 6th House District seat

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

Our series starts in New Castle County where Delaware’s 6th House District seat is up for grabs after being held by Democrat Debra Heffernan since 2010.

Since Heffernan’s retirement announcement in April, three Democratic candidates have announced their bid to be her replacement in the Democratic leaning district.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee has more on those candidates and where they stand.

Races to Watch: House District 6 DPM's Abgail Lee examines the candidates and issues in the House District 6 Democratic primary Listen • 12:27

Plan for major Concord Mall redevelopment is in the works

We move out of the political arena to wrap up this week’s show, turning our focus to a story that has drawn a lot of attention in North Wilmington.

Last week, we got our first look at what may be next for the Concord Mall – a mainstay on the retail scene since it opened in the late 1960s.

Plans submitted with New Castle County show the mall – or at least a substantial part of it - now faces the wrecking ball.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on this latest chapter in Concord Mall’s decline.