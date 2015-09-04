The Green - September 4, 2015

This week – the second of our interviews with the candidates in the upcoming 18th House District special election. We talk with Democrat David Bentz about the race and issues after speaking with Republican Eileen O'Shaughnessy-Coleman last week.

GREENSEG01-9-4-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Democratic candidate for the vacant 18th House District seat, David Bentz. Listen • 14:14

Results from Delaware's first year using the Smarter Balanced student assessment are in. Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne took an in-depth look at the numbers and talked to state officials about them - and found rating how First State students fared is open to interpretation.

GREENSEG02-9-4-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne reports on the results of the first year of Smarter Balanced tests in Delaware schools. Listen • 5:27

This year, the University of Delaware takes a big step forward in reforming the ways it handles sexual assault and misconduct on campus. Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik examines how the school is implementing a new model for reporting misconduct cases while adding extra training for staff, and refocusing on educating the campus community about rape culture and how to combat it.

GREENSEG03-9-4-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik examines how the Univ. of Delaware is working to change it handling sexual assault and misconduct on campus. Listen • 7:42

The arts have long been recognized as an important part of a well rounded education but when it comes to budget priorities, school arts programs are often the first to be cut. Leaders at the Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts say they want to fill that gap. In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter talks arts education with DCCA Executive Director John Shipman.

GREENSEG04-9-4-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts Executive Director John Shipman about arts education. Listen • 9:14

It's been five years since University of Delaware installed the wind turbine in Lewes. Delaware Public Media Science reporter Eli Chen talks to Jeremy Firestone, director of UD's Carbon-Free Integration Unit, about what researchers have learned so far.