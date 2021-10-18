18th District special election

-
After more than three years, the executive director of the Delaware GOP is stepping down. John Fluharty announced Tuesday that he plans to leave that post…
-
David Bentz held on in a close special election Saturday, winning by a unofficial margin of about 200 votes to allow Democrats to retain their…
-
Newark-area voters head to the polls Saturday to select a new state representative in 18th House District.They’ll choose between Republican Eileen…
-
Republicans in the 18th Representative District special election have out-raised Democrats, though just barely, with the special election just days away.…
-
This week – the second of our interviews with the candidates in the upcoming 18th House District special election. We talk with Democrat David Bentz about…
-
There’s just over a week left before Newark area voters in the 18th Representative District head to the polls to decide who will replace State Rep.…
-
A special election to fill the vacant 18th House District seat in the General Assembly is coming up Sept 12th. This week, we offer the first of our…
-
In just over two weeks – Newark area voters in the 18th Representative District will head to the polls to select who will replace outgoing Rep. Michael…
-
Republicans have out raised Democrats in a special election that could tip the balance of power in the state House more in favor of the GOP. So far,…
-
Voters in the 18th Representative District will head to the polls Saturday, Sept. 12 to replace outgoing Rep. Michael Barbieri (D-Newark).Barbieri…