Gov. John Carney signs a bill addressing primary care in Delaware.The legislation implements a series of healthcare reforms to help strengthen primary…
State Rep. David Bentz announced he won’t seek re-election next year. He says he is stepping down after the end of the upcoming legislative session to…
Election reform advocates were disappointed after a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting failed in the state House Thursday.A…
The use of telemedicine services spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic — and state lawmakers seek to permanently expand access to it. State Rep. David Bentz…
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition launches, voicing support for a change of the state’s absentee voting law.The group is Delaware’s first statewide…
One of the state’s largest departments began its multi-day budget hearing Tuesday. Department of Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik parsed…
New laws seek to help people with mental illness or dealing with substance abuse get easier access to treatment.Gov. John Carney signed two bills Tuesday…
While President Donald Trump calls for a national red flag law, data shows similar laws in Delaware are being used to remove weapons from those who may be…
A bill creating an opioid impact fee on drug manufacturers cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday.House lawmakers passed State Sen. Stephanie…
Democratic state lawmakers are trying to revamp the First State’s voting system.Delaware House members have introduced three pieces of legislation they…