Dewey Beach makes moves to keep bar cutoff time at 1 a.m.

The Dewey Beach Planning and Zoning Commission greenlights an ordinance that would keep bar closing times in the town at 1am.

Dewey’s current cutoff time is 1 a.m., but House Bill 433 would have allowed alcohol serving businesses in Delaware to stay open until 2am, unless a municipality sets its own regulations.

That bill passed the House, but stalled in the State Senate. Still, Dewey introduced this ordinance in response.

Town Attorney Fred Townsend calls it a preemptive effort.

“So House Bill 433 is dead, however the concept could return in the form of another bill during the next legislative session.” he said.

Townsend adds the Dewey ordinance was drafted as a reflection of the town’s needs.

“The initial concept was that late night crowds place significant demands on police, EMS, and other public safety resources. Keeping the 1am closing time is intended to reduce alcohol related disturbances: disorderly conduct, noise complaints, and police calls.” he said.

Planning and Zoning unanimously voted to recommend Dewey Town Council pass the ordinance.