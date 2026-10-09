Kent County and Dover parks closing early this weekend to avoid "takeover" style events

Kent County and Dover owned parks close this weekend to avoid anticipated “takeover” style events.

The large gatherings often attract 500 people or more to the parks. Law enforcement and others say they typically get organized through social media.

“So again, unfortunate as it may be, this time of year we encounter the possibility of large takeover events in our public parks. In an effort to save our facilities, we decide to close our park gates earlier than normal” said Kent County Parks and Recreation director Jeremy Sheppard

Sheppard says those gatherings often leave the park in poor condition and have a negative effect on others’ experiences.

“It completely stresses the facilities, it forces out any other potential use of our park areas… it brings excessive trash, loud music, drugs, alcohol and other things that we don’t want in our public parks.” he said.

Sheppard says although it's usually not the case, there was a shooting incident associated with one previous large get together at a Kent County park as well.

Sheppard says they’re choosing to close early this weekend based on historical patterns. He says it's usually around this time every year these get togethers form.

He adds the parks are closing about an hour before dusk, instead of at dusk when they typically close, and will open at dawn the following day as usual.

Kent County's website notes Brecknock, Tidbury Creek, and Big Oak County Park will be affected by the early closures.