Four new inductees named for Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame

Four new inductees are named to the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame.

Gov. Matt Meyer announced that Mary Dennison, a pioneering educator and civic leader who helped establish the Girls Club of Wilmington, now Girls Inc. will be inducted posthumously.

Other inductees include Judith Drexler, the first director of Delaware’s Division of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, LaVerne Harmon, first African American woman to lead a Delaware college or university as president of Wilmington University and former W.L. Gore & Associates president and CEO Terri Kelli.

In a statement announcing the inductees, they were all praised for their extraordinary leadership, service and lasting contributions to strengthen communities, shape institutions and help define the state’s future.

They will be formally recognized during the 45th Annual Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Thursday, October 15 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.

The Hall of Fame honors women whose achievements strengthen Delaware and inspire future leaders.

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame is presented by the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy – a division of the Delaware Department of Human Resources – in partnership with the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee.