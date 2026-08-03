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Four new inductees named for Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
A wall display of framed water color portraits of women inducted into the Delaware Women's Hall of Fame
ChristianaCare
The Hall of Fame inductees are displayed at an exihibit inside ChristianaCare's Center for Heart & Vascular Health lobby area.

Four new inductees are named to the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame.

Gov. Matt Meyer announced that Mary Dennison, a pioneering educator and civic leader who helped establish the Girls Club of Wilmington, now Girls Inc. will be inducted posthumously.

Other inductees include Judith Drexler, the first director of Delaware’s Division of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, LaVerne Harmon, first African American woman to lead a Delaware college or university as president of Wilmington University and former W.L. Gore & Associates president and CEO Terri Kelli.

In a statement announcing the inductees, they were all praised for their extraordinary leadership, service and lasting contributions to strengthen communities, shape institutions and help define the state’s future.

They will be formally recognized during the 45th Annual Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Thursday, October 15 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.

The Hall of Fame honors women whose achievements strengthen Delaware and inspire future leaders.

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame is presented by the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy – a division of the Delaware Department of Human Resources – in partnership with the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee.
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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