Three America 250 families honored at Delaware State Fair.

State leaders recognize Delaware farming families whose history dates back before the US’s founding as a nation.

Gov. Matt Meyer and Ag Secretary Don Clifton recognized three Delaware farm families as America 250 Farms during this year’s Delaware State Fair.

Delaware Department of Agriculture The Stayton Farms family accepts their America 250 award. Stayton farms is approaching their 13th generation of ownership.

The award recognizes families who have owned and operated their family farm for at least 250 years - with at least 10 acres of land and consistently grossing at least $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.

Awardees include Dukes and Hill Island Farms in New Castle County and Stayton Farms in Sussex County. Each has been in operation for closer to 300 years according to Secretary Clifton.

Stayton Farms, located in Lincoln, was originally 215 acres that came to the family through a land grant from William Penn, and is

coming up on its 13th generation of ownership farming alfalfa, corn, and soybeans.

Hill Island Farms completed its original building in 1790, and it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1992.

Dukes Farm began in 1730, and is approaching its 10th generation of family ownership.

The Delaware Century Farms program has honored 163 First State farming families since its establishment in 1987.