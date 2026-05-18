Senate lawmakers to consider legislation aiming to prevent vehicle theft

A bill attempting to prevent vehicle theft passed the Delaware House without opposition.

With many cars moving to push-to-start models, they become at risk of theft through the use of vehicle security circumvention devices.

Delaware saw a 26% increase in motor vehicle theft between 2020 and 2024.

Part of that is fueled by vehicle security circumvention devices, programming devices cars can recognize as keys and allow them to start.

House Bill 351 would make intentional manufacturing, sale or possession of such devices a crime, according to the bill’s sponsor State Rep. Frank Cooke.

“... Especially getting it from a car dealership or car garage that fixes cars, they go out and they use it to steal other cars,” Cooke said. “And we need to beat that up a little bit. Like I said, other states are following exactly what we're doing here.”

Cooke added there have been violent crimes in Delaware connected with vehicle thefts, and he hopes this bill will curb both theft and violent crime.

Those are tools that can act as a key and get a car started, enabling theft.

“This bill comes from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and in 2024, over 850 vehicles were stolen in America,” Cooke said. “And the vehicle security circumvention devices, or key fob emulators, and relay attack devices are increasingly being used to facilitate these thefts.”

Cooke said he hopes this legislation helps decrease vehicle theft and violent crime that can happen at the same time.

If passed, initial violations would result in fines between $28.75 and $115, up to 90 days of imprisonment or both. For any following offenses, fines would be between $115 and $230, up to six months of imprisonment or both.

The bill passed the House without opposition and now heads to the Senate.