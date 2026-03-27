Georgetown EMS 93 holding second annual benefit carnival

Georgetown EMS 93 is holding a benefit carnival for the second year in a row this summer.

Georgetown EMS Station 93 held its first benefit carnival last year, where they raised around $12,000 dollars for the purchase of a new ambulance to replace their aging equipment.

Staff says each of their old vehicles had over 300,000 miles. Although the station is always prepared to answer emergencies, they say that outdated equipment can make it harder.

That purchase was the culmination of three years of other fundraising, including procuring government grants on the state and county level. Georgetown EMS staff says this event is a way of supplementing those revenue streams.

“We can’t keep going to the county or the state and saying, ‘hey look, we need money for this.’ If you don’t try to help yourself, sometimes you kind of get looked at like you’re just [there] for a handout. So, we’re trying to do some stuff on our own to try and create a little bit of revenue. It’s not going to make us self-sufficient but at least help with some things." said Station 93 Ambulance Lieutenant Russell White.

Station 93 gets funding from Sussex County, the state, and Georgetown.

White adds the event doesn’t cost the station. The event company, Houghton Enterprises, simply cuts the station in on a portion of the proceeds.

This year, proceeds will likely go towards smaller equipment and supply purchases, like defibrillators and other cardiac arrest equipment.

But White says the event carries more value than just fundraising.

“Talking to the community after the fact everybody was very receptive that it was here, and they were joyed that they got to do something in town.” he said.

He adds bringing the community together was a big reason why they chose the carnival style event in the first place.

The carnival will be held on North Front Street again and run from June 9th through the 13th.

