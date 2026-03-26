Delaware is further expanding high-speed broadband access thanks to new federal funding

Delaware gets federal approval and funding to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure in the state.

This approval which includes nearly $27.8 million in federal funds is through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

It will allow the state to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure to more than 4,728 unserved and underserved homes and businesses.

"So in our program, we've got a mix of fiber and hybrid fiber coaxial, really high quality high performing connections coming to a little over 4700 households. So we're really excited, we've got some really quality connections going out to the population that most needs them in our state," said Delaware Broadband Office Executive Director Connor Perry.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved the $107 million total in BEAD funding, with $75 million matched in private investment from preliminary awardees Verizon and Comcast.

The funding will support the deployment of almost 2800 new connections in Sussex County, over 1500 in Kent County and 425 in New Castle County to unserved and underserved homes and businesses.

There’s an additional $80 million BEAD funding that is pending further federal guidance.

Perry says the BEAD Program continues work already underway in the state.

"We're coming off of some really successful work through the American Rescue Plan Act and some early work through the Cares Act. So we've connected just around 7000 addresses, in just the last four or so years. So it's been very productive,” said Perry. “Some early estimates had since there might be around 11 or 12,000 unserved locations in the state. And through our ARPA and Cares we made a really significant dent BEAD is going to help close that gap."

While the BEAD program allows up to four years for project completion, the state anticipates construction wrapping up by the end of 2029.

Construction for the latest funding approvals will start this Fall.