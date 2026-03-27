The Green - March 27, 2026 Listen • 51:40

How will new legislation help Delaware deal with digital currency?

Delaware is considering changes to state code meant to help it adapt to a growing digital money market.

Recently introduced bills will make it easier for financial transactions across state lines and Delaware companies conducting business out of state while establishing a licensing framework for stablecoin - a type of cryptocurrency.

The package of bills come from one of General Assembly’s leaders in banking and business policy, State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos. He says they’ll be important to Delaware retaining its reputation for being business friendly and attracting corporations to the First State.

This week, Delaware Public Media State Politics Reporter - Bente Bouthier - sits down with Mantzavinos to delve more deeply into what these bills will do.

DPM's Bente Bouthier interviews State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos Listen • 13:42

Univ. of Delaware's Lerner College expands its AI courses

The University of Delaware is moving to incorporate artificial intelligence into its business and economics graduate programs to keep up with how AI is affecting the workforce.

UD's Lerner College of Business and Economics is developing programs focusing on artificial intelligence, fintech and analytics as part of its Transformative Excellence Plan, which will add faculty and expand offerings in those areas – areas where employers are increasingly seeking expertise.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Lerner College of Business Dean Oliver Yao about their plan, how they're helping students prepare for AI’s growing role in the business world and understanding the ethics of AI.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Lerner College of Business and Economics Dean Oliver Yao Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Freeman Arts Pavilion summer concerts

The Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville is gearing up for another season of concerts.

While it continues to offer a diverse mix of shows, some things are changing, including a brand-new stage.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny gets a preview of the summer season from the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation's Alyson Cunningham.

DPM's Martin Matheny previews the Freeman Arts Pavillion marketing manager Alyson Cunningham Listen • 11:41

Enlighten Me: New colorectal cancer data could be a game changer

Colorectal cancer is one of the most lethal and prevalent forms of cancer. New research from ChristianaCare and the University of Delaware adds new data about how it forms and its early stages which could have long-term implications for treatment.

To learn more, DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Dr. Bruce Boman, a senior researcher at the Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, who was one of the lead researchers.