Delaware State Fair's 2024 concert lineup announced

The Delaware State Fair announces its Summer Concert Series lineup for 2024.

Singer, actor, and 80s icon Rick Springfield hits the stage on Thursday July 18. Springfield is known for his hit “Jessie’s Girl,” among others.

The concert series will also feature Joe Pardi and Walker Montgomery on July 19 for country music fans.

Ludacris accompanied by DJ Infamous is the July 20th headliner, with fireworks after the show.

Jordan Davis brings more country music Sunday July 21 with Greylan James opening, and Monday July 22 features Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac.

On July 23, We the Kingdom with Consumed by Fire perform, followed by Brantley Gilbert returning to the fair July 24 with more country music.

The July 27 grand finale will be announced later and will be followed by fireworks.

Tickets go on sale the next two Fridays at the Fair’s website or by calling Etix at 1-800-514-3849. The fairgrounds box office will not be open for in-person sales.

The Delaware State Fair runs from July 18-27.