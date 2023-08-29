More walkable/bikeable trails in New Castle County could mean less cars on the road

New Castle County is receiving $23 million in federal funding to help build a 2-mile, ADA-accessible, shared-use path between Newport and Wilmington.

US Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy Christopher Coes says Delaware’s RAISE grant proposal stood out among the more than 1,500 received.

“This project had an innovation component that we hadn’t seen in many parts of the country,” said Coes. “It will now, for the first time in the State of Delaware, utilize a video detection system that will automatically flash a beacon to alert drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists so that they're not actually colliding into each other. That's a safety advancement.”

The trail could also help keep drivers off the road - reducing roadway injuries and fatalities by reducing the number of vehicles driven.

Bike Delaware Executive Director James Wilson says the 4 mile corridor between Newport and Wilmington is highly populated. This trail will give residents a new transportation option that doesn’t involve a car.

“One out of every five Delawareans will have a new option to move around in Northern New Castle County,” explained Wilson. “If their shopping is in that four-mile-wide corridor, if their kids go to school there, if their jobs are in there, then that means they now have the option to not use a car.”

The densely populated Wilmington and Newport areas also have high and persistent poverty rates, which make owning and maintaining a vehicle difficult. This two-mile trail is intended to reduce the need to own a vehicle at all, and give residents a sustainable transportation alternative.

And Senator Tom Carper, who serves as Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, notes that less vehicles on the road means a smaller carbon footprint.

“About 30% of our greenhouse gas emissions come from the cars, trucks, and vans that a lot of us drive everyday. 30%,” said Carper.

The Wilmington-Newport trail is part of a 16 mile loop around Wilmington, and connects to the multi-state East Coast Greenway trail system.

The final design of the project, including safety features, will be complete in early 2024.

More information on funding, and New Castle County's goals for the project, can be found here.

