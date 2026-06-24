A new train maintenance site for Amtrak Acelas is expected to open in Newark in 2028

Alstom – which maintains Amtrak high-speed Acela trains – will open a new facility in Newark.

The $55 million maintenance facility on 1601 Ogletown Road gives Alstom – a French rail manufacturing company – a central site to maintain high-speed Acela's.

Dani Simons is Alstom’s vice president for communications of public affairs in the Americas region. She says the over 20-acre site’s access to the tracks is a draw.

"One of the key factors in selecting the site was trying to find a location that actually had direct access to the Northeast corridor which is the route that the Acela’s and other Amtrak trains run between Washington, DC. and Boston, and this site came with an existing spur to those tracks,” said Simons. “So it really makes it a fantastic location for our operations."

Alstom plans to open this site in summer 2028, and will consolidate its manufacturing parts site in New Castle into this new site.

The new facility will add 50 jobs doubling Alstom’s workforce in Delaware to 100.

"There is an existing warehouse on the site today, and we're going to be adapting that for storage and offices. And then we're going to be able to build a new state-of-the-art maintenance facility so we can perform maintenance, replace more parts, and that's all part of our long-term service agreement with Amtrak," said Simons.

The new maintenance facility will be able to service two trainsets at one time while a third outdoor track will be used for storage.