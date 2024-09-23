Nonprofit opens facility for local entrepreneurs in downtown Dover

Delmarva-based nonprofit NeighborGood opens its new facility in Dover.

The organization focuses on affordable housing and community development. Its new center at the corner of New and Division Streets will act as an anchor for the organization in downtown Dover and provide a home to the Restoring Central Dover initiative.

Delaware State University will occupy the building’s second floor, hosting and supporting local entrepreneurs that offer community resources.

DSU President Tony Allen said small businesses are the lifeblood of any community, Dover included.

“One, Dover needs more small businesses, particularly those who are minority- and women-owned,” Allen said. “Two, it's in the right setting that I think helps change the fabric of Dover city. And three, I think it helps build capacity for the long term.”

Allen, who holds a Ph.D. in urban affairs and policy policy, added that a community’s well being is tied to its downtown, which is bolstered by small businesses.

NeighborGood executive director Karen Speakman said they picked the new location at the corner of New and Division streets in an effort to make Dover more of a walkable community.

“I think it's important to be here in the center in the capital of Delaware, to have a facility that really works with the community and is for the community,” Speakman said.

Restoring Central Dover staff will run its leadership development programs out of the building. They will also have a food bank and host open street events.

DSU will hold trainings and offer other resources to local, grassroots entrepreneurs.

NeighborGood is also a partner in The Promenade, an affordable housing project that broke ground last week in Laurel.