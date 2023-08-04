American Impressionist Society dots Brandywine landscapes

American Impressionist painters dotted the Brandywine River landscape this week.

The painters came to the Brandywine Valley for the society’s 24th Annual National Juried Exhibition.

They also visited the region’s museums and gardens and captured the vistas in painting sessions.

The exhibition rotates locations throughout the country twice yearly. This year, the Sommerville Manning Gallery near Hagley Museum is hosting the exhibition through August.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media Delaware artist Jacalyn Beam painting along the Brandywine River

advocated for the Society’s visit to the Brandywine Valley - one of her favorite subjects.

“Last year they contacted me about finding a gallery and locations to paint somewhere between New York and northern Virginia, and, uh, living in the Brandywine Valley, I told them that they really had to come to the Brandywine Valley, which they did.”

Beam says the choice of the region is important.

“The American Impressionists Society features the best of Impressionist painters across the United States and annually they have a national show, and then they have a regional show, which is one in the East and one in the West and that’s it. So that’s why it’s so highly competitive to get in, there’s really only one or two shots for any artist to exhibit.”

About 50 painters participated in a morning plein air painting session Thursday. Friday - they went to the Revolutionary War Battle of Brandywine battlefield site to paint the landscape and costumed subjects.