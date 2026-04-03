Senators Blunt Rochester, Coons react to AG Bondi ousting

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was removed by President Donald Trump Thursday.

Bondi has been the face of the Justice Department for the past year- but recently came under fire from Congressional committees for her handling of the investigations related to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester says rumors of her removal were circulating days prior to the announcement.

"You know, when you have a justice department that’s politicized- if they don’t do what you want them to do, then you fire that person? It’s cause for alarm for the American people when we look at our justice system.” she told DPM. "Do I think she was doing a great job? No."

Sen. Blunt Rochester later reiterated her views with a post on X, saying Bondi "reshaped the Justice Department around protecting President Trump, and even that wasn’t enough to keep her job."

Sen. Chris Coons has also spoken against AG Bondi in the past, and questioned her during a Senate Judiciary Committee last October- at that time, Bondi was being asked to defend the Trump administrations killing of suspected cartel members off the coast of Venezuela.

Following her removal, Sen. Coons also made comment on X,

"To put it bluntly, Pam Bondi has been a terrible AG. I didn’t vote for her because I knew she wouldn’t defend DOJ’s independence and we’ve seen that play out." he said. "Somehow her allegiance to Trump wasn’t enough. It’s alarming to hear he may seek someone even more subservient and willing to weaponize the justice system for personal, financial, and political gain."

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social following the firing, calling Bondi a “true patriot” and “loyal friend”.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche replaces Bondi.

Bondi is still scheduled to sit for April 14th disposition on the Epstein files following a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee.

Many members of that committee say they’ll still fight to enforce the subpoena despite her ousting.