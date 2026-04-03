Delaware nonprofits have a new option for health insurance

Concerns with the insurance market’s unpredictability prompted the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement to launch Care for Good for nonprofits with 10 or more members.

DANA President and CEO Sheila Bravo said the program is a collaboration between Congresswoman Sarah McBride, the Carney and Meyer administrations and the state Department of Insurance.

“As we know, for nonprofits, the employees are the power behind the great work that they do,” Bravo said. “And for nonprofit employers to be able to attract, they need to be able to offer quality benefits. But health insurance particularly can be very expensive.”

Health insurance rates jumped over the last year in the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace, with several individual Affordable Care Act rates increasing by more than 30%.

Congresswoman Sarah McBride helped develop this program while a state senator and continues to back the effort to support nonprofit workers now that it’s ready to roll out.

“Care for Good is a solution to concerns that I consistently heard from nonprofits, a solution that is meant to give certainty and stability to employers, to ensure stewardship of their employees,” McBride said. “It is a compassionate and common sense idea.”

DANA launched Care for Good to offer nonprofit workers stable, predictable health insurance rates.

Nonprofits with fewer than 10 employees can work with Angle Health to offer plans similar to Care for Good’s.

“We cannot care for Delawareans and support Delawareans if the people who are tasked with providing those direct services, those life saving and life empowering services, are not able to get care themselves,” McBride said.

Eligible DANA nonprofit members can enroll in both programs now.

