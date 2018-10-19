Arts Playlist: "Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey"

The documentary, Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey, was recently nominated for a 2018 Mid-Atlantic Emmy.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews the film’s executive producer, Kalmar Nyckel Foundation senior historian and director of education Sam Heed about the documentary.

The documentary about the Swedish colonial ship that landed in Delaware was filmed on the Delaware Bay using the full scale replica of the Kalmar Nyckel that calls Wilmington home.

It depicts the voyage that launched the colony of New Sweden in the Delaware Valley.

Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey did not win an Emmy when the awards were handed out last weekend, but plans for its international debut in Sweden are in the works for early next year.

