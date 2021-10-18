-
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation launches a new Flagship Field Trip Fund.The fund was started with help from an anonymous donor outside of Delaware who…
There’s a new book out from the chef on Delaware’s tall ship - the Kalmar Nyckel. Chef Greg Brown admits that may surprise many, who are unaware the ship…
The Tall Ship of Delaware will sail again starting this weekend. The Kalmar Nyckel returns after it canceled most of its sails in 2020 in response to the…
Delaware’s tall ship - the Kalmar Nyckel - will be back on the Wilmington Riverfront this weekend, but the public’s access will be minimal. The…
A new exhibit offers visitors a different way to learn what it was like on the original Kalmar Nyckel when it first crossed the Atlantic in 1638. The…
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation (KNF) is offering a unique way to learn more about shipbuilding this weekend. The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation (KNF) hosts its…
The documentary, Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey, was recently nominated for a 2018 Mid-Atlantic Emmy. In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public…
Fort Christina in Wilmington offers an opportunity to dig deep into the nation’s history right here in the First State. Fort Christina marks the…
If you want to take a ride on Delaware’s Tall Ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, you’re going to have to travel to New Castle County this summer. The Kalmar Nyckel…
The Kalmar Nyckel has launched its 2018 sailing season. The Kalmar’s crew, under Captain Lauren Morgens’ direction, took a group of fourth-grade students…